$0.51 EPS Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.54. EnPro Industries posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

NPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

NPO traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,338. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $83.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in EnPro Industries by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 28.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

