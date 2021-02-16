-$0.53 EPS Expected for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to report earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.01). Cimpress posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 186.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($1.61). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMPR shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cimpress to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 18,704 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMPR traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $104.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 68.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.18. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $128.87.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

