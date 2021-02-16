$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 117.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cal-Maine Foods.
Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.49 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,295,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,185,000 after purchasing an additional 588,850 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:CALM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.16. The company had a trading volume of 202,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,647. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of -0.23. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $46.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.23.
About Cal-Maine Foods
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.
