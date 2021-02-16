$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 117.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cal-Maine Foods.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.49 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CALM. Bank of America began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,295,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,185,000 after purchasing an additional 588,850 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.16. The company had a trading volume of 202,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,647. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of -0.23. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $46.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.23.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

