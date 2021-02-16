-$0.73 EPS Expected for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.73) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.26) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Sanderson Farms reported earnings of ($1.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $6.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $8.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sanderson Farms.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.14. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAFM. Stephens lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.22.

SAFM stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.12. 2,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $102.13 and a 1-year high of $152.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 118.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanderson Farms (SAFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.