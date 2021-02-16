$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Cerner posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. Argus raised their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERN. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.75. 374,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,731. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

