$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.82. Church & Dwight posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $82.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.42. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

