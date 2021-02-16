0xcert (ZXC) Market Cap Reaches $1.22 Million

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded up 40.1% against the dollar. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. 0xcert has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $8,975.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 0xcert

0xcert is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

