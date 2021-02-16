0xcert (ZXC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,230.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 16th. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $8,230.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00066470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.14 or 0.00921245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006886 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00050220 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,522.79 or 0.05174611 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00024834 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00017598 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00033616 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

