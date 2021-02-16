$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. Spectrum Brands reported sales of $937.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year sales of $4.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.36. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,220,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 932,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,653,000 after acquiring an additional 93,627 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth $41,441,000. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 585,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,465,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $83.52 on Tuesday. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.93 and its 200 day moving average is $66.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

