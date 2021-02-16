$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. Spectrum Brands reported sales of $937.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year sales of $4.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spectrum Brands.
Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.36. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,220,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 932,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,653,000 after acquiring an additional 93,627 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth $41,441,000. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 585,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,465,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SPB stock opened at $83.52 on Tuesday. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.93 and its 200 day moving average is $66.68.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.
About Spectrum Brands
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.
Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Brands (SPB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.