$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will post $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. Syneos Health posted sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year sales of $4.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

SYNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 1,938 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $129,846.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,694,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,228,241 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $197,826,608.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,315,453 shares of company stock worth $204,340,415 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 91.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Syneos Health by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $80.76 on Tuesday. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $81.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syneos Health (SYNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.