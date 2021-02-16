$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will post $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. Keysight Technologies posted sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.18.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 6,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $708,278.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,685 shares of company stock worth $20,281,968 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $479,926,000 after purchasing an additional 617,700 shares during the period. Swedbank boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,633,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $476,848,000 after acquiring an additional 190,916 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,939,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,054,000 after acquiring an additional 419,681 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,486,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $132,980,000 after acquiring an additional 104,757 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,380,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,302,000 after acquiring an additional 759,923 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEYS stock opened at $153.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $153.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.58.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

