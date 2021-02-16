$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report $1.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.31 billion. CME Group reported sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year sales of $4.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CME Group.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.59.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,169.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $142,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,616 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 75.5% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in CME Group by 1,663.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $184.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.19. The company has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CME Group (CME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.