$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will post sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.28 billion. Devon Energy posted sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year sales of $4.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.06 billion to $8.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Devon Energy.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,888.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.16. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $23.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

