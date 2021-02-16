$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.27. Camden Property Trust posted earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.93.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $42,524.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at $804,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,534 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,586,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 261.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 592,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,765,000 after acquiring an additional 428,730 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3,652.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 389,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,993,000 after acquiring an additional 379,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,840,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,787,000 after acquiring an additional 319,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $106.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $120.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

