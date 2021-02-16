$1.27 EPS Expected for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.26. Applied Materials posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $5.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Applied Materials.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Applied Materials to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.78.

AMAT traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $117.89. The company had a trading volume of 392,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,827,131. Applied Materials has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $117.82. The company has a market capitalization of $108.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.00 and a 200-day moving average of $76.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,645,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,231 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $399,404,000 after purchasing an additional 117,714 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $457,746,000 after buying an additional 906,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

