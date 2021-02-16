$1.29 EPS Expected for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to report earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.22. Eagle Materials posted earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.03 to $8.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eagle Materials.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on EXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $228,594.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,371.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 4,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $468,398.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,048 shares of company stock worth $23,471,958. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Eagle Materials by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $122.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.69. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $41.83 and a one year high of $123.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.