$1.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Verisk Analytics posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Verisk Analytics.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.77.

VRSK stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.83. 15,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.37. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $210.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

