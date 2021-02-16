$1.32 EPS Expected for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to announce earnings per share of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.30. Analog Devices posted earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year earnings of $5.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.92.

ADI stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.49. 3,167,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755,597. The firm has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.75. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $163.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $501,736.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,617.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $3,751,212 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,683 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,299 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,410,000 after purchasing an additional 795,033 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

