$1.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will post $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.39. Monolithic Power Systems posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.06, for a total transaction of $1,900,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 348,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,631,818.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.57, for a total transaction of $439,589.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,142,827.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,686 shares of company stock valued at $90,545,648. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 15,648.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 9,702 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPWR traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $387.96. 462,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,306. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $130.12 and a 1-year high of $406.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $376.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.92, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.05%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

