$1.40 EPS Expected for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to post earnings per share of $1.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.42. Philip Morris International reported earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year earnings of $5.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 55,692 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,933,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock opened at $86.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $134.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.03. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $89.72.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Philip Morris International (PM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.