$1.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2021


Equities research analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) will report earnings per share of $1.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.71. J2 Global posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year earnings of $8.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.19 to $9.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.91 to $9.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. J2 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

In other J2 Global news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,039,835.79. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,033,766. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in J2 Global by 51.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in J2 Global by 408.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in J2 Global by 13.0% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,392,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,388,000 after buying an additional 160,604 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in J2 Global by 262.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 105.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

J2 Global stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,097. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.71.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

