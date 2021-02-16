$1.70 EPS Expected for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to report earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. SYNNEX reported earnings of $3.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year earnings of $7.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $8.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.81 to $8.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNX. Stifel Nicolaus cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital cut their target price on SYNNEX from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cross Research cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.56.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.48. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $91.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

In other news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,134.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,259 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total value of $200,870.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,824.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,176 shares of company stock worth $542,256 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 35.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 70.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

