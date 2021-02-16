$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will report $1.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. Rockwell Automation posted sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year sales of $6.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $6.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.26 billion to $7.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.81.

Shares of ROK opened at $249.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $268.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $74,270.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,300.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,952 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,515. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

