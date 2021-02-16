1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann Sells 17,850 Shares

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $572,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at $13,992,686.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ FLWS traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $30.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,159. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.67. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $877.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.52 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter worth about $1,109,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at about $629,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

