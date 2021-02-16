$10.39 Million in Sales Expected for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will report sales of $10.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the highest is $10.68 million. Exagen reported sales of $10.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year sales of $39.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.30 million to $39.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $52.92 million, with estimates ranging from $51.97 million to $54.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exagen.

Get Exagen alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exagen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Exagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Exagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other Exagen news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Nmsic Co-Investment Fund, L.P. sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,601 shares of company stock worth $4,039,011. Corporate insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exagen by 52.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 943,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 325,786 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,305,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 38,728 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exagen in the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exagen during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XGN opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $230.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Read More: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exagen (XGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.