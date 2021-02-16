103,084 Shares in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 103,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of TCF Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in TCF Financial during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 511.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in TCF Financial by 331.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other TCF Financial news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $887,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TCF Financial stock opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $44.81.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

