10,610 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in U. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,182,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,714,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In related news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $17,326,081.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,871,092.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of U opened at $126.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.82. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

U has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Unity Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.70.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.