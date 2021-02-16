10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Hits New 52-Week High at $201.34

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $201.34 and last traded at $197.94, with a volume of 4909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $196.86.

TXG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.82 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.63.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total transaction of $5,107,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,321,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total transaction of $1,134,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 501,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,825,360.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 168,750 shares of company stock worth $26,398,138 in the last 90 days. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,530,000. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

