111 (NASDAQ:YI) Trading 18.5% Higher

Shares of 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) traded up 18.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.99 and last traded at $27.33. 5,046,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 242% from the average session volume of 1,473,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 1.21.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.04%. The business had revenue of $347.99 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that 111, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YI. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in 111 by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in 111 by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 116,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in 111 by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 111 by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in 111 by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

111 Company Profile (NASDAQ:YI)

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

