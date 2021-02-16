111 (NASDAQ:YI) Trading 18.5% Higher

Shares of 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) traded up 18.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.99 and last traded at $27.33. 5,046,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 242% from the average session volume of 1,473,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 1.21.
111 (NASDAQ:YI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.04%. The business had revenue of $347.99 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that 111, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
111 Company Profile (NASDAQ:YI)
111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.
