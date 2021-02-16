1,113,333 Shares in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,113,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,942,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 1.12% of Navistar International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAV. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Navistar International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Navistar International by 282.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

NAV stock opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average is $41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.12. Navistar International Co. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $45.25.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.88. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navistar International Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $109,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,024.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.72.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

