113,149 Shares in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Purchased by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 113,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.29% of Sohu.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 58.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,180,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,435,000 after purchasing an additional 435,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 167,536 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the third quarter worth about $4,243,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the third quarter worth about $3,506,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the third quarter worth about $2,222,000. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

SOHU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Sohu.com stock opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Sohu.com Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $870.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.13.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.92. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Sohu.com Limited will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.