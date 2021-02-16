113,149 Shares in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Purchased by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 113,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.29% of Sohu.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 853.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com stock opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Sohu.com Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $870.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.13.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.92. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Sohu.com Limited will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SOHU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

