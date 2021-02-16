11,612 Shares in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 253,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 33,414 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 85,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 28,489 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 210,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 75,803 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,454,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 63,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICSH stock opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.54.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.