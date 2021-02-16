$120.55 Million in Sales Expected for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to post $120.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.90 million to $121.30 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) posted sales of $111.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full-year sales of $472.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $471.90 million to $472.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $526.38 million, with estimates ranging from $520.60 million to $534.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $62,079.84. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total transaction of $76,748.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,074.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,988 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 699.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 328,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,976,000 after acquiring an additional 262,517 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter worth $9,158,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 78.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 350,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 153,823 shares during the period. Finally, Pelham Global Financials Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 75.2% during the third quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 348,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 149,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAY opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $55.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -254.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.04.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

