1,206 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.7% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 439 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,477,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 2,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,108.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,872.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,684.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,123.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

