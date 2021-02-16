12,114 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Purchased by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000. T-Mobile US accounts for about 1.3% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS opened at $122.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $151.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.75. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.96.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.