12,412 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Bought by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.7% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 27,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 47,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,014. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $218.39.

