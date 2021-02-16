12,756 Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.39.

CHWY stock opened at $118.69 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $119.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.02 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.92 and its 200 day moving average is $75.15.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $1,140,316.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,822,767.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,465 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total transaction of $1,376,803.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 73,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,221.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 713,722 shares of company stock worth $66,590,788. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

