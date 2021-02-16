129,400 Shares in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (OTCMKTS:LCYAU) Bought by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (OTCMKTS:LCYAU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 129,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

Separately, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the fourth quarter worth $1,264,000.

Shares of LCYAU stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $12.60.

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

