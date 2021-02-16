13,694,960 Shares in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,694,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,875,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 4.03% of Farfetch at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Farfetch by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTCH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Farfetch from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728,414. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 3.53. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.06.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

