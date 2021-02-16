13,861 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Bought by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,861 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.4% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

NYSE:IBM opened at $120.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $154.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.49.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.