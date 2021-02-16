14,048 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Bought by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,000. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 1.9% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $194,874,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 41.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,755,000 after acquiring an additional 458,790 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 76.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 941,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,321,000 after acquiring an additional 406,948 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,580,000 after acquiring an additional 359,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 165.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 558,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,707,000 after acquiring an additional 348,036 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.31.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $205.91 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The company has a market capitalization of $196.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.