14,843 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Bought by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,843 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000. American Express makes up approximately 1.4% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,591 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $128.79 on Tuesday. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.46.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

