154,470 Shares in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Acquired by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 154,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,000. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the third quarter worth $7,762,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,448,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,032,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,682,000.

BATS:DIVO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.33. 56,310 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average of $31.51. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $30.79.

