15,778 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Purchased by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Whirlpool by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 8,243 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $1,644,725.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,099,831.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,724 shares of company stock worth $9,820,094 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.75. 2,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,800. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.76. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $214.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

