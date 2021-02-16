$166.24 Million in Sales Expected for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will post sales of $166.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $166.00 million to $166.50 million. New Relic reported sales of $159.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year sales of $662.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $661.00 million to $665.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $722.42 million, with estimates ranging from $697.80 million to $753.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $166.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.81 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%.

NEWR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.76.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,087,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 38.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 188.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $65.46 on Tuesday. New Relic has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $81.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.15.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

