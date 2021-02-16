16,866 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Acquired by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,000. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.9% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $127.71 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 810,610 shares of company stock worth $107,154,706 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

