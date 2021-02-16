18,042 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Bought by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,000. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.0% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.18. 115,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,886,548. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.04. The firm has a market cap of $185.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

