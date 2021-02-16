191,408 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Bought by Financial Avengers Inc.

Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 191,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,000. Bank of America comprises 4.8% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,326,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average is $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

