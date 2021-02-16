$195.38 Million in Sales Expected for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will announce sales of $195.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $193.70 million and the highest is $197.50 million. Funko posted sales of $213.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full year sales of $616.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $599.31 million to $623.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $735.23 million, with estimates ranging from $712.60 million to $755.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Funko.

Get Funko alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FNKO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Funko from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Funko currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Funko by 444.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the third quarter worth $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the third quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. Funko has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $632.57 million, a P/E ratio of -47.18, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Funko (FNKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.